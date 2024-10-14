Left Menu

Empowering Investors: World Investor Week 2024 Launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has kicked off World Investor Week 2024, placing strong emphasis on investor education concerning technology, digital finance, and cybersecurity.

Taking place from October 14 to 20, the event is part of a global movement led by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and executed in India with support from SEBI and other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). The theme for this year is 'Technology and Digital Finance,' with a focus on online safety and preventing cybercrimes.

Activities include nationwide quizzes, jingle contests, and informational street plays in cities like Indore and Bhopal, all aiming to educate and protect investors from online scams. Additional efforts feature a social media campaign that delves into how emotional states can affect investment choices. Through these diverse initiatives, the week seeks to instill a practice of responsible investing and cultivate a financially aware society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

