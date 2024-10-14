Left Menu

Chennai Gears Up for Northeast Monsoon Downpour

The anticipated northeast monsoon is prompting proactive measures in Chennai, including parking on flyovers to save vehicles and declared holidays for educational institutions. The Tamil Nadu government and meteorological departments prepare for heavy rainfall, while IT employees are recommended to work from home. Rescue operations have been prepped with necessary equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST
Anticipating heavy rainfall people park cars on Velachery flyover (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipating heavy rainfall with the onset of the northeast monsoon, Chennai residents have taken precautionary measures. Vehicles line the Velachery flyover as a defense against potential flood damage, while the Tamil Nadu government has declared October 15 a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts, including Chennai.

A review meeting led by Chief Minister MK Stalin influenced this decision, strengthening preparedness for the heavy rains forecasted by the Regional Meteorological Centre. Scientist S. Balachandran highlighted expected downpours across north coastal districts and a red alert has been issued. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the ocean.

The Chief Minister's advisory encourages IT sector employees to work from home amidst the anticipated deluge. Chennai Corporation Commissioner reported on the readiness for the monsoon with 990 water pumps, equipped rescue teams, and supplies, reinforcing the city's resilience strategy. Emergency services remain on high alert, with comprehensive plans for flood mitigation in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

