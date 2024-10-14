Left Menu

Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the controversial 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. Citing constitutional violations, the Assembly emphasized that the proposed bill undermines federal principles and the authority of state governments over waqf management. Concerns also arise over the exclusion of democratic representation in the bill.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unanimous decision, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has called upon the central government to retract the contentious 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill, perceived as unconstitutional, has stirred significant debate due to its potential infringement on the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Kerala's Minister for Minority Welfare, V. Abdurahiman, who tabled the resolution, criticized the bill for aiming to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, thereby weakening the powers of state governments and challenging federal tenets. The bill is rooted in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, thereby granting legislative authority to both central and state governments.

The Assembly raised concerns about the bill's impact on waqf boards' governance and its departure from secularism and democratic norms, as it proposes a board constituted only of nominated members. Asserting that fundamental rights, democracy, and secularism cannot be compromised, the Assembly urged the central government to withdraw the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

