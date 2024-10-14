Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

In a unanimous decision, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has called upon the central government to retract the contentious 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill, perceived as unconstitutional, has stirred significant debate due to its potential infringement on the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Kerala's Minister for Minority Welfare, V. Abdurahiman, who tabled the resolution, criticized the bill for aiming to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, thereby weakening the powers of state governments and challenging federal tenets. The bill is rooted in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, thereby granting legislative authority to both central and state governments.

The Assembly raised concerns about the bill's impact on waqf boards' governance and its departure from secularism and democratic norms, as it proposes a board constituted only of nominated members. Asserting that fundamental rights, democracy, and secularism cannot be compromised, the Assembly urged the central government to withdraw the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)