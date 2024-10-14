Left Menu

India to Acquire Predator Drones in Landmark Rs 32,000 Crore Deal with US

India and the US are set to finalize a Rs 32,000 crore agreement for the acquisition of 31 Predator drones. The deal includes setting up a maintenance facility in India. The Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force will deploy these drones to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:05 IST
MQ-9B Predator drone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to significantly enhance its surveillance capabilities with the acquisition of 31 Predator drones in a Rs 32,000 crore deal with the United States. This agreement, which includes the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, was recently approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The Foreign Military Sales contract, valued at billions, will be signed shortly, marking a major milestone in Indo-US defense cooperation. High-ranking Indian and American defense officials are expected at the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this collaboration. The decision clears the last hurdles that were resolved weeks ago at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting.

Once operational, these drones will be stationed at strategic locations including INS Rajali, Porbandar, Sarsawa, and Gorakhpur. Each service branch—Navy, Air Force, and Army—will deploy an equal share, empowering India's armed forces with cutting-edge aerial reconnaissance technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

