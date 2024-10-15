Left Menu

EU Nations Call for Stricter Reporting on Russian LNG Imports

A coalition of EU countries, including France and Baltic states, is urging the European Commission to tighten reporting rules on Russian LNG imports. Despite the EU's recent sanctions, Russian LNG imports to Europe have risen. The group seeks transparency and stronger reporting obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:59 IST
A coalition of European Union countries, among them France and the Baltic states, has petitioned the European Commission to enhance reporting standards concerning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). This request follows the adoption of the EU's 14th sanctions package in June, which prohibits trans-shipments of Russian LNG through European ports.

Although sanctions have not reached the level of a complete import ban on Russian LNG, an uptick in imports has been recorded in Belgium and the Netherlands, where much of the LNG trans-shipment occurs. Belgium has been vocal about the need for increased transparency, emphasizing the importance of shining a light on the identities of LNG suppliers handling Russian imports.

The countries involved are advocating for the European Commission to intensify obligations related to LNG unloading operations to ensure comprehensive public access to supplier information. The suggestions call for more stringent monitoring of Russian LNG in cargoes and have been co-signed by nations including Lithuania, Austria, and Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

