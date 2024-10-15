Left Menu

Chennai Faces Torrential Downpour: Life Disrupted Amid Severe Waterlogging

Chennai experienced relentless rain on Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department predicted more rain and thunderstorms. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed flood defenses, and residents took precautions. The government issued advisories to prevent property damage and advised IT employees to work from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST
Waterlogging in Koyambedu area in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, heavy rains persisted throughout Tuesday morning, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Commuters, many in raincoats, were seen braving the flooded streets. In the Koyambedu area, extensive waterlogging was reported after continuous rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and additional rainfall for areas including Chennai and Thiruvallur districts. The IMD also mentioned the likelihood of light rains and thunderstorms in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuramuram districts, warning of potentially slippery roads.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin carried out surveys of vulnerable areas, focusing on the Narayanapuram lake banks and nearby canals. In response to the downpours, Tamil Nadu's government has issued advisories for vehicle safety and coordinated with IT companies for a temporary work-from-home arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

