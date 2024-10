Saudi Arabia's BRICS Membership: Uncertainty Ahead of Summit

The Kremlin reversed its prior stance on Tuesday, backpedaling from claims that Saudi Arabia is a confirmed member of the BRICS coalition. The ambiguity persists as it is unclear if Saudi Arabia will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia.

Saudi Arabia has been extended an invitation to join BRICS, yet has not officially done so. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had previously stated that the Saudi foreign minister would attend the summit in Kazan, Russia.

However, when pressed for details regarding Saudi Arabia's status, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that more information would be forthcoming. Until then, Saudi Arabia's representation at the summit remains in question, pending further announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)