Spectrum Skirmish: Billionaires Battle Over India's Satellite Future

The controversy surrounding India's satellite broadband spectrum allocation heightened on Tuesday with Elon Musk's sharp criticism of New Delhi's potential auction plans, terming such a move "unprecedented". Rival billionaires are divided over the awarding process in a market expected to grow significantly.

Starlink, Musk's enterprise, supports administrative allocation of licenses, aligning with global trends, whereas Reliance, spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, is advocating for auctions to ensure market fairness. This disagreement comes after Reliance questioned the consultation process exercised by India's telecom regulator.

Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express concerns against auctions, invoking the ITU's guidelines which promote efficient allocation of this "limited natural resource". Support for auctions was echoed by Eutelsat's Sunil Mittal, who urged satellite companies aiming to enter urban markets to comply with telecom norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)