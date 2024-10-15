Left Menu

Spectrum Skirmish: Billionaires Battle Over India's Satellite Future

The debate over India's satellite broadband spectrum allocation has intensified as Elon Musk challenges the country's auction approach. Musk's Starlink seeks administrative allotment, while Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, supports auctions for fairness. The spectrum's importance is underscored by its designation as a shared resource by the ITU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:09 IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The controversy surrounding India's satellite broadband spectrum allocation heightened on Tuesday with Elon Musk's sharp criticism of New Delhi's potential auction plans, terming such a move "unprecedented". Rival billionaires are divided over the awarding process in a market expected to grow significantly.

Starlink, Musk's enterprise, supports administrative allocation of licenses, aligning with global trends, whereas Reliance, spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, is advocating for auctions to ensure market fairness. This disagreement comes after Reliance questioned the consultation process exercised by India's telecom regulator.

Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express concerns against auctions, invoking the ITU's guidelines which promote efficient allocation of this "limited natural resource". Support for auctions was echoed by Eutelsat's Sunil Mittal, who urged satellite companies aiming to enter urban markets to comply with telecom norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

