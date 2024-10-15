Left Menu

Gazprom Divests Luxury Estates Amid Financial Turmoil

Russian energy titan Gazprom seeks to sell 14 holiday resorts, including hotels in Armenia and Russia, following a $7 billion loss in 2023. This decline stems from Russia's strained relations with Western nations over Ukraine. However, the asset sales are unlikely to significantly alleviate financial distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST
Gazprom Divests Luxury Estates Amid Financial Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday its intention to sell a number of holiday resorts amidst significant financial losses.

The company recorded its first annual loss in nearly 25 years, amounting to approximately $7 billion in 2023, as sales to European markets plummeted due to geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine.

While the sale of 14 properties, including the Marriott Tsaghkadzor Hotel in Armenia, is underway, analysts doubt these transactions will significantly offset the economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024