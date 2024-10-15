Gazprom Divests Luxury Estates Amid Financial Turmoil
Russian energy titan Gazprom seeks to sell 14 holiday resorts, including hotels in Armenia and Russia, following a $7 billion loss in 2023. This decline stems from Russia's strained relations with Western nations over Ukraine. However, the asset sales are unlikely to significantly alleviate financial distress.
Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday its intention to sell a number of holiday resorts amidst significant financial losses.
The company recorded its first annual loss in nearly 25 years, amounting to approximately $7 billion in 2023, as sales to European markets plummeted due to geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine.
While the sale of 14 properties, including the Marriott Tsaghkadzor Hotel in Armenia, is underway, analysts doubt these transactions will significantly offset the economic impact.
