Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India's Blockbuster IPO: A Historic Share Sale

Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO, the largest auto share sale in India in 20 years, was 18% subscribed on the first day, driven by employee participation. The IPO, a milestone listing outside South Korea, targets a $19 billion valuation amidst growing Indian market interest in equity offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:39 IST
Hyundai Motor India's Blockbuster IPO: A Historic Share Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hyundai Motor India initiated its historic $3.3 billion IPO, marking the country's largest automotive share sale in two decades. On the first day, 18% of the shares were subscribed, primarily fueled by employees, who claimed four-fifths of the designated shares. The IPO window will conclude on Thursday.

This share sale signifies Hyundai's inaugural public offering outside its home turf of South Korea, coinciding with a surge in Indian equities market activity. As companies rush to board this thriving IPO wave, data from LSEG shows over 260 firms have collectively raised more than $9 billion this year.

With analysts eagerly watching, Hyundai India aims to achieve a market valuation of $19 billion, ranking this event as the world's second-largest IPO in 2023, behind Lineage Inc's $5.1 billion U.S. launch in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024