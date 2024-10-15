India Bypasses Auction Route in Satellite Spectrum Battle
India will avoid auctions for satellite broadband spectrum allocation, favoring administrative methods, amidst a dispute between billionaires Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani. The issue centers on the best approach, with Musk's Starlink advocating global norms and Ambani's Reliance insisting on auctions for fairness.
India will not conduct auctions for satellite broadband spectrum, the government announced on Tuesday, amidst a battle involving billionaires Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani. This decision aligns with global norms and counters Ambani's push for auctions he argues provide fairness.
Elon Musk's Starlink supports administrative allocation, deeming it consistent with international trends. Meanwhile, Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, advocates auctions to establish a level playing field, challenging the consultation process.
Sunil Mittal, chair of Airtel, favors auctions for urban market entry by satellite companies. The government's stance, announced by Telecoms Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, aligns with Indian laws and the telecom watchdog will oversee pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
