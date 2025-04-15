Elon Musk's Influence Grows: Lewin Leads Foreign Assistance Cuts
Jeremy Lewin, a close associate of Elon Musk, has been appointed to lead foreign assistance at the State Department. This move is part of the Trump administration's efforts to significantly reduce U.S. foreign aid. Lewin replaces Pete Marocco amidst tensions within the administration.
The Trump administration has amplified the influence of adviser Elon Musk's team within the State Department by appointing Jeremy Lewin, a Musk associate, as the acting head of all foreign assistance.
A highly placed U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Lewin, previously aligned with the Department of Government Efficiency, will now direct efforts to substantially cut U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs.
This decision underscores the administration's intent to slash the $52 billion once allotted to overseas humanitarian, health, and development projects. Lewin takes over following Pete Marocco, amid reported discord between Marocco and senior officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
