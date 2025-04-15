Left Menu

Elon Musk's Influence Grows: Lewin Leads Foreign Assistance Cuts

Jeremy Lewin, a close associate of Elon Musk, has been appointed to lead foreign assistance at the State Department. This move is part of the Trump administration's efforts to significantly reduce U.S. foreign aid. Lewin replaces Pete Marocco amidst tensions within the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:01 IST
Elon Musk's Influence Grows: Lewin Leads Foreign Assistance Cuts
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has amplified the influence of adviser Elon Musk's team within the State Department by appointing Jeremy Lewin, a Musk associate, as the acting head of all foreign assistance.

A highly placed U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Lewin, previously aligned with the Department of Government Efficiency, will now direct efforts to substantially cut U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs.

This decision underscores the administration's intent to slash the $52 billion once allotted to overseas humanitarian, health, and development projects. Lewin takes over following Pete Marocco, amid reported discord between Marocco and senior officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025