Southern Africa's Brewing Food Crisis: A Race Against Time

Millions across southern Africa are battling an unprecedented food crisis, the worst in decades, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). The agency warns that funding shortfalls could hinder relief efforts.

Five countries, including Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, have declared states of disaster, calling for international aid. Angola and Mozambique are also significantly affected, as millions of children suffer from malnutrition.

WFP plans to provide assistance to over 6.5 million individuals in the region until the next harvest in March. However, with only a fraction of the $369 million needed secured, the situation remains urgent and dire, said WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri.

(With inputs from agencies.)