Odisha Government Tightens Borders for Paddy Procurement Season

In a strategic move to safeguard its paddy procurement process, the Odisha government announced plans to seal borders next month as the kharif season kicks off. This decision was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, attended by ministers and departmental secretaries.

With an ambitious goal of purchasing 1 crore metric tons, the state will offer Rs 3,100 per quintal to fulfill pre-election promises, paying an Rs 800 incentive above the Minimum Support Price. Officials are concerned about low-priced paddy influx from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, necessitating stricter enforcement at the borders.

The government is focusing on ensuring simplicity and transparency in the procurement process, with particular attention to small farmers, who comprise over 83% of Odisha's farmers. Each minister will supervise operations across districts, while district magistrates will monitor highways and oversee mandis, which will include new infrastructure investments for better storage.

