Left Menu

Odisha Government Tightens Borders for Paddy Procurement Season

The Odisha government will seal state borders during the kharif paddy procurement to prevent the influx of cheaper paddy from neighboring states. The government will offer a Rs 800 incentive above the Minimum Support Price. The initiative aims to streamline the supply chain, benefiting small farmers significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:33 IST
Odisha Government Tightens Borders for Paddy Procurement Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to safeguard its paddy procurement process, the Odisha government announced plans to seal borders next month as the kharif season kicks off. This decision was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, attended by ministers and departmental secretaries.

With an ambitious goal of purchasing 1 crore metric tons, the state will offer Rs 3,100 per quintal to fulfill pre-election promises, paying an Rs 800 incentive above the Minimum Support Price. Officials are concerned about low-priced paddy influx from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, necessitating stricter enforcement at the borders.

The government is focusing on ensuring simplicity and transparency in the procurement process, with particular attention to small farmers, who comprise over 83% of Odisha's farmers. Each minister will supervise operations across districts, while district magistrates will monitor highways and oversee mandis, which will include new infrastructure investments for better storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024