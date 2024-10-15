Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Quick Action on Safety for Medical Professionals

The Supreme Court has given the National Task Force three weeks to propose recommendations for enhancing safe working conditions for medical professionals, amid concerns over inactivity. The task force was established following the assault and murder of a doctor in West Bengal, driving efforts to prevent violence against healthcare workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:46 IST
Supreme Court Urges Quick Action on Safety for Medical Professionals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a deadline for the National Task Force (NTF), seeking a comprehensive report on ensuring safe environments for medical practitioners within three weeks. Concerns have been mounting, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, about the task force's lack of activity since September.

The court directed the central government to expedite efforts, emphasizing that all NTF meetings must occur regularly to facilitate timely updates. A bench led by the Chief Justice mandated swift actions to compile tentative recommendations, necessitating meetings of all task force subgroups. The case is set for review post-Diwali vacation.

This directive stems from a suo motu petition concerning the gruesome murder and alleged rape of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital. Established on August 20 by the court, the NTF seeks to address and curtail violence against medical workers, after a doctor was killed while on duty in West Bengal.

In related developments, the West Bengal government was tasked with clarifying the role of civic police volunteers in sensitive areas. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi assured that security overhauls at 28 medical colleges would conclude by late October, guided by a grievance redressal committee enforcing thorough security audits.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in the murder case. The investigation into financial misconduct at the same institution remains ongoing, with the court requesting an updated report within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024