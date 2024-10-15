Supreme Court Urges Quick Action on Safety for Medical Professionals

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a deadline for the National Task Force (NTF), seeking a comprehensive report on ensuring safe environments for medical practitioners within three weeks. Concerns have been mounting, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, about the task force's lack of activity since September.

The court directed the central government to expedite efforts, emphasizing that all NTF meetings must occur regularly to facilitate timely updates. A bench led by the Chief Justice mandated swift actions to compile tentative recommendations, necessitating meetings of all task force subgroups. The case is set for review post-Diwali vacation.

This directive stems from a suo motu petition concerning the gruesome murder and alleged rape of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital. Established on August 20 by the court, the NTF seeks to address and curtail violence against medical workers, after a doctor was killed while on duty in West Bengal.

In related developments, the West Bengal government was tasked with clarifying the role of civic police volunteers in sensitive areas. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi assured that security overhauls at 28 medical colleges would conclude by late October, guided by a grievance redressal committee enforcing thorough security audits.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in the murder case. The investigation into financial misconduct at the same institution remains ongoing, with the court requesting an updated report within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)