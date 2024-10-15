Stocks Slide as Mixed Earnings and Oil Prices Rock Markets

The U.S. stock market experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investors closely examined the latest batch of corporate earnings. Concurrently, a decline in crude oil prices triggered by diminishing supply anxieties and decreasing demand contributed to the downward trend.

During early trading sessions, the three principal U.S. indices were stable before moving into the negative zone. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow, having previously achieved record-breaking high closures on Monday, saw declines.

Despite financial firms like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America exceeding profit expectations, healthcare giants UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson underwhelmed stakeholders. Energy stocks took a hit as oil prices plummeted to two-week lows, adding to the market's overall subdued performance.

