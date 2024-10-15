Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Mahayuti vs. Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra is gearing up for its assembly elections on November 20, with Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances locking horns. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expresses confidence in Mahayuti's chances, attributing the alliance's efforts in welfare schemes. Opposition voices concern over potential electoral malpractice, urging the Election Commission for impartial conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's chances of winning the upcoming state assembly elections. Highlighting the impact of welfare schemes, Shinde stated that the Mahayuti's developmental work over the past 2.5 years will be mirrored in the election outcomes.

The single-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra are slated for November 20, with results expected on November 23, as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced. The contest will see the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, going against the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance.

Opposition voices, such as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, have raised concerns about electoral integrity. Raut urged the Election Commission to ensure a fair process, drawing parallels with past incidents in other states. The Maha Vikas Aghadi previously secured 154 seats in the 2019 assembly polls, while the ongoing contest intensifies with recent Lok Sabha election results revealing MVA's lead in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

