Telangana CM Advocates Strategic Naval Expansion Amid Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a definitive stance during the foundation stone ceremony for the Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Establishment at Naval Site in Pudur Mandal, Vikarabad. This initiative aims to enhance the Navy's operational capabilities. Asserting Hyderabad's growing influence within the defense sector, Reddy maintains that Telangana will be pivotal for national security enhancements.

Addressing political turmoil surrounding the VLF project, Reddy urged critics to weigh national defense benefits over alleged regional injustices. He recalled a previous, similar initiative in 1990, which had no adverse effects on local populations to assuage fears and showcase the benefits.

Underscoring the project's importance, Reddy implored opposition groups to consider their alignment with national defense interests. He reassured that prior decisions regarding land transfers and funding arrangements had been settled since 2017, thanks to directives from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, affirming continued progress without compromising defense objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)