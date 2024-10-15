Telangana CM Advocates Strategic Naval Expansion Amid Controversy
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy supported the VLF Naval Establishment at a foundation ceremony, emphasizing Hyderabad's crucial defense role amidst emerging political controversies. Reddy defended the project's impact, urging understanding and appealing for cooperation with national defense priorities, while pledging government support amidst environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a definitive stance during the foundation stone ceremony for the Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Establishment at Naval Site in Pudur Mandal, Vikarabad. This initiative aims to enhance the Navy's operational capabilities. Asserting Hyderabad's growing influence within the defense sector, Reddy maintains that Telangana will be pivotal for national security enhancements.
Addressing political turmoil surrounding the VLF project, Reddy urged critics to weigh national defense benefits over alleged regional injustices. He recalled a previous, similar initiative in 1990, which had no adverse effects on local populations to assuage fears and showcase the benefits.
Underscoring the project's importance, Reddy implored opposition groups to consider their alignment with national defense interests. He reassured that prior decisions regarding land transfers and funding arrangements had been settled since 2017, thanks to directives from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, affirming continued progress without compromising defense objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Controversy Over 'Rajyamata-Gomata' Designation in Maharashtra
Political Controversy Erupts Over Gaumutra Remarks at Garba Pandals
Arrests Made in Badlapur Assault Case Amid Legal and Political Controversy
Celebrity Divorce Sparks Political Controversy: Samantha and Chaitanya Respond
Power hungry JMM-Congress playing with national security: PM Modi in Hazaribag.