Stocks Slide as Tech and Energy Take a Hit

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn, prominently led by the Nasdaq as chip stocks sold off amid concerns of waning demand. Energy shares followed suit, dipping alongside declining oil prices.

A significant impact on the Nasdaq came from Nvidia, following media reports suggesting potential export caps on AI chips by the Biden administration. Consequently, shares of Nvidia saw a nearly 5% decline, triggering a broader sell-off in the semiconductor sector.

The energy industry was not spared as crude prices fell in response to a report that Israel might refrain from targeting Iranian oil shipments. This created headwinds for the energy index, which dropped 2.5% over the session.

