Left Menu

Stocks Slide as Tech and Energy Take a Hit

Major U.S. stock indexes declined, led by the Nasdaq, due to a sell-off in chip and energy stocks. Nvidia shares dropped after news of potential export caps on AI chips, affecting the semiconductor sector. Meanwhile, energy shares fell following weak demand news, despite mixed earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:06 IST
Stocks Slide as Tech and Energy Take a Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn, prominently led by the Nasdaq as chip stocks sold off amid concerns of waning demand. Energy shares followed suit, dipping alongside declining oil prices.

A significant impact on the Nasdaq came from Nvidia, following media reports suggesting potential export caps on AI chips by the Biden administration. Consequently, shares of Nvidia saw a nearly 5% decline, triggering a broader sell-off in the semiconductor sector.

The energy industry was not spared as crude prices fell in response to a report that Israel might refrain from targeting Iranian oil shipments. This created headwinds for the energy index, which dropped 2.5% over the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024