Fostering Safety in Mexican Investments

In a recent bilateral meeting with business leaders, Mexican officials underscored the importance of safety and stability in private investments within the country.

Constitutional reforms were a focal point of concern during discussions at the summit. Despite these apprehensions, several major companies, including Amazon, Mexico Pacific, Royal Caribbean, and Woodside Energy, have committed to significant investments in Mexico in the upcoming year.

According to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, these investments are expected to boost economic growth and underscore the country's business-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)