Left Menu

Fostering Safety in Mexican Investments

Mexican officials emphasized the need for safety and stability in private investments after a meeting with business leaders. Concerns over constitutional reforms were significant. Companies like Amazon and Woodside Energy are planning substantial investments in Mexico within the next year, as stated by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:51 IST
Fostering Safety in Mexican Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent bilateral meeting with business leaders, Mexican officials underscored the importance of safety and stability in private investments within the country.

Constitutional reforms were a focal point of concern during discussions at the summit. Despite these apprehensions, several major companies, including Amazon, Mexico Pacific, Royal Caribbean, and Woodside Energy, have committed to significant investments in Mexico in the upcoming year.

According to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, these investments are expected to boost economic growth and underscore the country's business-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024