Fostering Safety in Mexican Investments
Mexican officials emphasized the need for safety and stability in private investments after a meeting with business leaders. Concerns over constitutional reforms were significant. Companies like Amazon and Woodside Energy are planning substantial investments in Mexico within the next year, as stated by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:51 IST
In a recent bilateral meeting with business leaders, Mexican officials underscored the importance of safety and stability in private investments within the country.
Constitutional reforms were a focal point of concern during discussions at the summit. Despite these apprehensions, several major companies, including Amazon, Mexico Pacific, Royal Caribbean, and Woodside Energy, have committed to significant investments in Mexico in the upcoming year.
According to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, these investments are expected to boost economic growth and underscore the country's business-friendly environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Business Sentiment Remains Steady Amid Economic Pressures
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Businessman in Mahadev App Money Laundering Case
Cybersecurity Gaps in Small Businesses: A Call for Tailored Strategies and Resources
Massive Strike Stalls U.S. Ocean Shipping, Threatens Economic Stability
Bangladesh-India Relations: Stability Amidst Political Shifts