Left Menu

China Seeks to Bolster Foreign Business Confidence Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng met with leaders of major multinational companies like Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard to emphasize China's business potential amidst geopolitical tensions. The Chinese government aims to attract foreign investment and improve domestic consumption to counter economic slowdown and U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:11 IST
China Seeks to Bolster Foreign Business Confidence Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reaffirm China's business appeal, Vice Premier He Lifeng held discussions with top executives from major corporations such as Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. The focus was on highlighting China's economic resilience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Amid rising concerns over U.S. tariffs, China is keen on enhancing its business environment to attract more foreign investment. Vice Premier He emphasized the importance of multinational cooperation and assured leaders of a vibrant market waiting to be tapped.

During the discussions, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade encouraged Apple to expand its supply-chain collaboration with China, reinforcing the country's commitment to easing investment processes for global firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025