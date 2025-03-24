China Seeks to Bolster Foreign Business Confidence Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a bid to reaffirm China's business appeal, Vice Premier He Lifeng held discussions with top executives from major corporations such as Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. The focus was on highlighting China's economic resilience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Amid rising concerns over U.S. tariffs, China is keen on enhancing its business environment to attract more foreign investment. Vice Premier He emphasized the importance of multinational cooperation and assured leaders of a vibrant market waiting to be tapped.

During the discussions, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade encouraged Apple to expand its supply-chain collaboration with China, reinforcing the country's commitment to easing investment processes for global firms.

