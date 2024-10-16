Low Threat to Iran's Nuclear Sites: Assurance from Atomic Energy Spokesperson

The risk of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites is currently considered low, according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the state atomic energy agency. His remarks were reported on Wednesday by the semi-official media outlet, Nournews.

Kamalvandi reassured the public that in the unlikely event of such an attack, any resulting damage would be rapidly rectified. This statement reflects Iran's confidence in its ability to maintain the integrity of its nuclear facilities.

The commentary comes amid heightened tensions in the region, emphasizing the government's stance on nuclear security and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)