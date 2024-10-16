Low Threat to Iran's Nuclear Sites: Assurance from Atomic Energy Spokesperson
The likelihood of an assault on Iran's nuclear facilities is minimal. However, Iran is prepared to swiftly address any damages, as stated by Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the state atomic energy agency, reported by semi-official Nournews.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The risk of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites is currently considered low, according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the state atomic energy agency. His remarks were reported on Wednesday by the semi-official media outlet, Nournews.
Kamalvandi reassured the public that in the unlikely event of such an attack, any resulting damage would be rapidly rectified. This statement reflects Iran's confidence in its ability to maintain the integrity of its nuclear facilities.
The commentary comes amid heightened tensions in the region, emphasizing the government's stance on nuclear security and preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
Haiti's Hunger Crisis: Gang Violence and Food Insecurity Escalate
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Final Phase of J&K Assembly Elections Underway Amid Tight Security
South Pacific Defence Ministers Meet in Auckland to Address Regional Security