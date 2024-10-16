Bomb Scare Forces Emergency Landing for Akasa Air

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru from Delhi faced a bomb threat on Wednesday, compelling the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including infants and crew members. The budget airline activated its Emergency Response Team as part of standard precautionary measures involved in such situations.

According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, Flight QP 1335, which departed Delhi on October 16, 2024, received a security alert. Following procedures, the captain diverted the flight to ensure a safe landing in Delhi at a projected time of 14:00 hrs. The ground response teams were prepared to assist passengers while ensuring their safety and comfort.

This incident is among a rising number of bomb threats affecting airlines in recent days, prompting the central government to enforce stricter measures. This includes doubling the number of sky marshals on flights originating from Indian airports. A senior Ministry of Home Affairs official confirmed this decision, noting increased incidents and intelligence inputs as driving factors. The use of National Security Guard units specialized in anti-terror operations as air marshals underscores the intensified focus on aviation security.

