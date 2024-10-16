L&T Launches Pioneering Multi-Purpose Naval Vessel INS 'Samarthak'

Larsen and Toubro has marked a significant milestone by launching the INS 'Samarthak', the first of two multi-purpose vessels for the Indian Navy.

Constructed at the Kattupalli shipyard, the 107-meter-long vessel supports the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative and aims to boost national defense capabilities.

The vessel will undergo trials for next-generation weapons development, maritime surveillance, and humanitarian missions, demonstrating L&T's commitment to strengthening India's naval force.

