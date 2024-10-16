Left Menu

New Age of Electricity Looms as Fossil Fuel Demand Peaks

The International Energy Agency predicts a new era for electricity as fossil fuel demand peaks by decade's end. Surplus oil and gas could shift investment toward green energy. Uncertainties remain due to geopolitical conflicts and pending 2024 elections in major energy-consuming countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:41 IST
New Age of Electricity Looms as Fossil Fuel Demand Peaks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world stands on the cusp of a green revolution, with fossil fuel demand poised to peak by the end of the decade, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). With potential surplus oil and gas supplies, investment in green energy could see a significant boost.

Uncertainties cloud this optimistic outlook, as geopolitical tensions in the oil and gas-rich Middle East and Russia pose risks. Furthermore, the impending 2024 elections in key countries that account for half of global energy consumption add to the unpredictability.

Despite the challenges, the IEA highlights record high clean energy integration, though it warns that efforts must be accelerated to meet rising electricity demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024