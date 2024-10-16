Russia's Submarine Ambitions: Navigating LNG Through Arctic

Russia aims to revolutionize Arctic LNG transportation with nuclear-powered submarines, potentially halving the travel time via the Northern Sea Route, announced a senior official.

This initiative, intended to counteract the maritime logistics challenges posed by Arctic ice and US sanctions amid geopolitical tensions, was revealed by Mikhail Kovalchuk of the Kurchatov Institute.

While ambitions for a new class of gas-carrying submarines persist, skepticism remains about Russia's capability to execute such ambitious plans, calling the venture a 'bluff', as critics highlight significant logistical and operational hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)