Russia's Submarine Ambitions: Navigating LNG Through Arctic
Russia is designing nuclear-powered submarines to transport LNG through the Arctic, aiming to cut travel time via the Northern Sea Route significantly. Despite enthusiasm from officials, the project's feasibility is questioned due to logistical challenges and US-imposed sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project amidst geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia aims to revolutionize Arctic LNG transportation with nuclear-powered submarines, potentially halving the travel time via the Northern Sea Route, announced a senior official.
This initiative, intended to counteract the maritime logistics challenges posed by Arctic ice and US sanctions amid geopolitical tensions, was revealed by Mikhail Kovalchuk of the Kurchatov Institute.
While ambitions for a new class of gas-carrying submarines persist, skepticism remains about Russia's capability to execute such ambitious plans, calling the venture a 'bluff', as critics highlight significant logistical and operational hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission
Pankaj Agrawal Takes On Dual Roles in Power and Transport Ministries
Singapore's Ex-Transport Minister Jailed in Landmark Case
UPDATE 1-Singapore's disgraced former transport minister jailed for 12 months in landmark case
Singapore's Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed for Corruption