Russia's Submarine Ambitions: Navigating LNG Through Arctic

Russia is designing nuclear-powered submarines to transport LNG through the Arctic, aiming to cut travel time via the Northern Sea Route significantly. Despite enthusiasm from officials, the project's feasibility is questioned due to logistical challenges and US-imposed sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia aims to revolutionize Arctic LNG transportation with nuclear-powered submarines, potentially halving the travel time via the Northern Sea Route, announced a senior official.

This initiative, intended to counteract the maritime logistics challenges posed by Arctic ice and US sanctions amid geopolitical tensions, was revealed by Mikhail Kovalchuk of the Kurchatov Institute.

While ambitions for a new class of gas-carrying submarines persist, skepticism remains about Russia's capability to execute such ambitious plans, calling the venture a 'bluff', as critics highlight significant logistical and operational hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

