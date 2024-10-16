Left Menu

SEBI Unveils Liquidity Boost for Debt Securities

SEBI has introduced a liquidity window facility via stock exchanges, allowing investors to sell listed debt securities back to issuers. This aims to enhance liquidity, particularly benefiting retail investors, by providing put options on specific dates. The facility applies to new issuances and mandates transparency and regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost liquidity in the debt securities market, SEBI announced a new liquidity window facility on Wednesday that allows investors to sell listed debt securities back to issuers through a stock exchange mechanism.

The initiative, set to commence from November 1, is designed to benefit investors, particularly retail investors, by offering a put option on designated dates to ensure liquidity. SEBI highlighted several aspects in its circular, noting how corporate bonds are generally seen as illiquid due to institutional investors holding them until maturity.

Issuers will have the discretion to apply this facility to new issuances, requiring board approval and oversight by the Stakeholders Relationship Committee or an equivalent. The tool mandates transparency and nondiscrimination among eligible investors, aiming to enhance trading activity and investment in debt securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024