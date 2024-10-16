Assam Governor Extends Kati Bihu Greetings, Highlights Agrarian Significance

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Kati Bihu, underscoring the festival's importance in Assam's agrarian society. In an official statement, Governor Acharya noted that with the majority of residents dependent on agriculture, Kati Bihu holds substantial significance for the community.

He expressed optimism that the traditional practice of lighting 'Akash Bonti,' an auspicious lamp in the fields, would aid in eliminating pests and insects, ultimately leading to better crop yields. The governor highlighted the value of this time-honored tradition, which is deeply rooted in the culture of Assam.

Additionally, Acharya pointed out the significance of lighting the earthen lamp in front of the Tulsi plant, which is a vital part of the Kati Bihu celebrations. This act, he said, reiterates the intrinsic connection between the Assamese people and the revered Tulsi plant. He concluded his message by encouraging everyone to celebrate Bihu, thus preserving and promoting the rich cultural legacy of Assamese society.

(With inputs from agencies.)