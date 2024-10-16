Potential U.S. Nuclear Presence in Japan Sparks Regional Disquiet

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concerns over the potential deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in Japan. She cautioned that such a move might jeopardize regional stability, reflecting broader fears about escalating military presence in Asia.

The warning from Russia underscores the sensitivity surrounding military maneuvers involving nuclear arms, particularly in regions like Asia where geopolitical tensions are perennial.

Zakharova's remarks come amid ongoing global discussions focusing on nuclear de-escalation and military diplomacy, emphasizing the need for vigilant international oversight to maintain peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)