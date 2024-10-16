Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Landscape Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Polls

In the lead-up to Maharashtra's assembly elections, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the MVA for not announcing their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis highlighted the ruling Mahayuti's achievements and expressed confidence in winning. The elections, scheduled for November 20, promise a heated contest between the MVA and the Mahayuti alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:14 IST
Maharashtra Political Landscape Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, political tensions have intensified with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking a pointed jab at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In a sharp-tongued address at a press conference, Fadnavis challenged the MVA, questioning their reluctance to announce their chief ministerial candidate, and underscored the confidence in their incumbent, Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis did not hold back, criticizing the MVA's past governance record. Referencing controversial incidents and alleged corruption, he questioned the opposition's credibility in discussing law and order. He assured public support for announced schemes and dismissed concerns about financial backing, pointing to successful implementations like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, benefitting over 2.5 crore citizens.

The press conference also featured Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who lauded the Mahayuti government's two-year performance, positioning it as the alliance's electoral 'face.' With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, and campaigning intensifying on both sides, Maharashtra braces for a pivotal electoral battle as the MVA and Mahayuti coalitions vie for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024