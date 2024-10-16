Maharashtra Political Landscape Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Polls
In the lead-up to Maharashtra's assembly elections, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the MVA for not announcing their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis highlighted the ruling Mahayuti's achievements and expressed confidence in winning. The elections, scheduled for November 20, promise a heated contest between the MVA and the Mahayuti alliances.
As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, political tensions have intensified with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking a pointed jab at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In a sharp-tongued address at a press conference, Fadnavis challenged the MVA, questioning their reluctance to announce their chief ministerial candidate, and underscored the confidence in their incumbent, Eknath Shinde.
Fadnavis did not hold back, criticizing the MVA's past governance record. Referencing controversial incidents and alleged corruption, he questioned the opposition's credibility in discussing law and order. He assured public support for announced schemes and dismissed concerns about financial backing, pointing to successful implementations like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, benefitting over 2.5 crore citizens.
The press conference also featured Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who lauded the Mahayuti government's two-year performance, positioning it as the alliance's electoral 'face.' With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, and campaigning intensifying on both sides, Maharashtra braces for a pivotal electoral battle as the MVA and Mahayuti coalitions vie for dominance.
