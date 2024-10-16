Left Menu

Wall Street's Rebound: Small-Caps and Financial Stocks Surge Amid Tech Decline

Wall Street's key indices surged as financial stocks and small-cap companies posted notable gains, countering declines in technology megacaps. Morgan Stanley reached a record high on strong earnings, while regional banks and utility sectors also climbed. Investors rotated from elevated tech stocks to diversified sectors amid expanding economic optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices rebounded on Wednesday, led by strong performances from small-cap companies and financial institutions, which offset declines in tech giants.

Morgan Stanley soared 6.5% to a record high after reporting robust earnings, benefiting from a spike in investment banking revenue. Regional banks rose as well, with First Horizon and U.S. Bancorp seeing increases following positive third-quarter results.

As tech megacaps faltered, chip company Nvidia bucked the trend, climbing 3.4%. Investors are eyeing diversification opportunities amid expectations of a brighter economic outlook, with key data on retail sales and industrial production expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

