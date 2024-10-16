Wall Street's Rebound: Small-Caps and Financial Stocks Surge Amid Tech Decline

Wall Street's major indices rebounded on Wednesday, led by strong performances from small-cap companies and financial institutions, which offset declines in tech giants.

Morgan Stanley soared 6.5% to a record high after reporting robust earnings, benefiting from a spike in investment banking revenue. Regional banks rose as well, with First Horizon and U.S. Bancorp seeing increases following positive third-quarter results.

As tech megacaps faltered, chip company Nvidia bucked the trend, climbing 3.4%. Investors are eyeing diversification opportunities amid expectations of a brighter economic outlook, with key data on retail sales and industrial production expected soon.

