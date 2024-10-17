Senegal's Economic Audit Sparks IMF Review

The International Monetary Fund announced that its team had visited Senegal to evaluate the ramifications of data revisions from a government audit of IMF-backed programs. The audit revealed a higher deficit than previously reported, prompting the IMF to collaborate closely with Senegal on assessing the macroeconomic impact.

Pending certification of the findings, the IMF remains committed to working with Senegalese authorities to determine the next steps. The audit, ordered by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, showed a 2023 deficit at over 10% of GDP, much higher than earlier reported figures.

Consequently, Senegal decided against pursuing an IMF disbursement in July after the IMF's June review. Discussions between Senegal and the IMF are underway regarding corrective actions and assessing the potential for misreporting during past and current programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)