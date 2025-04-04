Left Menu

Gujarat State Finance Commission Fully Constituted with New Appointments

The Gujarat government has appointed three new members to the State Finance Commission, marking the full constitution of the body with five members after a nine-year gap. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel advocated for states maintaining fiscal discipline to receive financial rewards from the national commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:55 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Gujarat government has officially appointed three full-time members to the Fourth State Finance Commission, completing its composition. Leading this newly formed body is Chairman Yamalbhai Vyas, with the State Government naming Jayantilal Devabhai Patel from Sabarkantha, Sunil Solanki from Vadodara, and Abhaysinh Chauhan from Bhavnagar as part of the quintet.

In February 2025, B. P. Chauhan, an I.A.S. official, was appointed as a member and the Member Secretary of the Commission. The statute permits the Commission to include up to five members, inclusive of the Chairman. This recent development marks the full reconstitution of the State Finance Commission since the tenure of the previous commission, which ended in 2015.

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, assertively highlighted the financial prudence exhibited by states like Gujarat during a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission. Patel advocated for these states to receive adequate recognition and rewards for their disciplined financial management, to encourage responsible fiscal practices nationwide. Discussions were held with the visiting 16th Finance Commission team to address Gujarat's unique financial needs, especially concerning its tribal and rapidly urbanizing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

