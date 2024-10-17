U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Global Market Challenges
U.S. stocks rose against global counterparts, while banking sector earnings uplifted the S&P 500 and Dow. Crude oil prices declined due to demand concerns. Despite tech sector worries, upbeat financial results provided optimism. The dollar strengthened, while bond yields and oil prices shifted slightly.
U.S. stocks experienced an upward trend on Wednesday, contrasting with global market movements, as crude oil prices fell amid demand worries. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw limited gains with megacap growth stocks weakening.
The S&P 500 and Dow saw significant boosts, fueled by economically sensitive sectors. Ryan Detrick from Carson Group remarked on the cautious optimism ahead of earnings reports and retail sales data.
Notably, Morgan Stanley's strong earnings pushed its shares to a record high, while United Airlines' earnings lifted commercial air carrier stocks. Concerns lingered following ASML's weak sales forecast, impacting tech stock sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF Advises Gradual Easing of Monetary Policy for Philippines Amid Inflation Targets
Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Key Policy Rate Amid Easing Inflation
Raghuram Rajan: Importance of Including Food Prices in Inflation Metrics
European Stocks Dip Amid SAP Probe and Inflation Data Watch
Google, Adani to collaborate on clean energy; Adani to supply clean energy from mega Khavda project in Gujarat.