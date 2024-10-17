Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Global Market Challenges

U.S. stocks rose against global counterparts, while banking sector earnings uplifted the S&P 500 and Dow. Crude oil prices declined due to demand concerns. Despite tech sector worries, upbeat financial results provided optimism. The dollar strengthened, while bond yields and oil prices shifted slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:00 IST
U.S. stocks experienced an upward trend on Wednesday, contrasting with global market movements, as crude oil prices fell amid demand worries. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw limited gains with megacap growth stocks weakening.

The S&P 500 and Dow saw significant boosts, fueled by economically sensitive sectors. Ryan Detrick from Carson Group remarked on the cautious optimism ahead of earnings reports and retail sales data.

Notably, Morgan Stanley's strong earnings pushed its shares to a record high, while United Airlines' earnings lifted commercial air carrier stocks. Concerns lingered following ASML's weak sales forecast, impacting tech stock sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

