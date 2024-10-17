U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Global Market Challenges

U.S. stocks experienced an upward trend on Wednesday, contrasting with global market movements, as crude oil prices fell amid demand worries. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw limited gains with megacap growth stocks weakening.

The S&P 500 and Dow saw significant boosts, fueled by economically sensitive sectors. Ryan Detrick from Carson Group remarked on the cautious optimism ahead of earnings reports and retail sales data.

Notably, Morgan Stanley's strong earnings pushed its shares to a record high, while United Airlines' earnings lifted commercial air carrier stocks. Concerns lingered following ASML's weak sales forecast, impacting tech stock sentiments.

