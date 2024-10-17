China's Housing Market Revitalization: A $562 Billion Push

In a significant move to stabilize its beleaguered property sector, China is set to expand its 'white list' of housing projects eligible for financing, aiming to boost bank lending to 4 trillion yuan ($562 billion). Announced by Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, this expansion will facilitate more financing for developers and speed up urban redevelopment initiatives.

Among the key strategies is the redevelopment of a million 'urban villages,' which will contribute to absorbing existing housing inventories, Ni stated during a press conference. The measures are part of a broader effort to revive a sector that faced a crisis in 2021, impacting broader economic growth. The financial push is designed to aid developers in completing constructions and delivering homes to buyers, addressing stalled projects and financial instability.

By mid-October, banks had approved loans for 5,392 projects on the 'white list,' with financing nearly doubling to 2.23 trillion yuan compared to earlier in the year. In a bid to further stimulate the sector, recent policy enhancements include reducing minimum down payment ratios and lowering interest rates on existing mortgages, measures expected to benefit millions of households and residents.

