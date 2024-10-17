Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Historic Hat-Trick of Wins in Haryana

Union Minister Chirag Paswan hails BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. With similar expectations for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Modi attends Haryana's Chief Minister swearing-in ceremony, promising continued progress. BJP's ongoing success credited to Modi's transformative policies, fueling confidence among Indian youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:07 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has celebrated a significant triumph in the Haryana Assembly elections, marking their third consecutive victory in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the win as historic at an event in Chandigarh, where he foresees a similar success trajectory for the BJP in other states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Among notable attendees was Prime Minister Modi, who participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's designated Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini. Modi addressed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathering in Chandigarh following the ceremony, solidifying the BJP's victorious momentum across NDA-ruled states. The event was marked by the attendance of key political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NDA leaders.

Nayab Singh Saini, recently selected as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party under Shah's guidance, used the ceremonial occasion to pay homage at the Valmiki Temple in Panchula. Saini expressed gratitude for the electoral trust placed in the BJP, promising to accelerate Haryana's development alongside Modi's leadership. His commitment to transparent job allocation has reportedly boosted confidence among the state's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

