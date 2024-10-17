Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted in Guna: Three Arrested

Madhya Pradesh police have dismantled a counterfeit currency operation in Guna district, leading to the arrest of three men who allegedly used chemicals to forge notes and defraud civilians by promising exorbitant returns on cash exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:14 IST
Guna ASP Man Singh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The accused reportedly produced fake currency notes using chemicals and attracted victims by promising to multiply their legitimate money tenfold, enticing them to exchange real cash for counterfeit notes.

The scheme was uncovered when a local named Salman Khan lodged a complaint at the Cantt Police Station. Khan had handed over Rs 20,000 hoping to receive Rs 2 lakh in return, but was left empty-handed when the accused vanished. Guna's Additional Superintendent of Police, Man Singh Thakur, confirmed the arrest of the suspects from Ujjain and revealed that Rs 20,000 was recovered along with materials used for producing the fake currency.

