Daring Midnight Robberies in Delhi: Arrests Made

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor for their involvement in three robberies across the Adarsh Nagar area. The duo stabbed five people, including a police officer, during their criminal spree. They confessed to the crimes, and stolen items, including a knife and scooter, were recovered.

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor in connection with a series of violent robberies in Adarsh Nagar. The suspects, identified as Suraj and a minor accomplice, allegedly stabbed five individuals, including a police officer, while carrying out three separate heists in the early hours of Thursday.

Their crime spree began at 3:45 am when they robbed Sonu Kumar at Indra Nagar, leaving him injured for resisting. The attacks continued at Azadpur Flyover where they targeted Mukesh, and subsequently, Abhishek Pandey, a cab driver who attempted to intervene. A police officer, Head Constable Jai Bhagwan, was also stabbed during his efforts to thwart the robbery.

In a final act, the duo stole a laptop from Chinmay in Nehru Nagar. Thanks to coordinated efforts including CCTV analysis, both suspects were apprehended, leading to the recovery of crucial evidence including the weapon and a stolen scooter. All victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

