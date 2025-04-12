Daring Midnight Robberies in Delhi: Arrests Made
Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor for their involvement in three robberies across the Adarsh Nagar area. The duo stabbed five people, including a police officer, during their criminal spree. They confessed to the crimes, and stolen items, including a knife and scooter, were recovered.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old and a minor in connection with a series of violent robberies in Adarsh Nagar. The suspects, identified as Suraj and a minor accomplice, allegedly stabbed five individuals, including a police officer, while carrying out three separate heists in the early hours of Thursday.
Their crime spree began at 3:45 am when they robbed Sonu Kumar at Indra Nagar, leaving him injured for resisting. The attacks continued at Azadpur Flyover where they targeted Mukesh, and subsequently, Abhishek Pandey, a cab driver who attempted to intervene. A police officer, Head Constable Jai Bhagwan, was also stabbed during his efforts to thwart the robbery.
In a final act, the duo stole a laptop from Chinmay in Nehru Nagar. Thanks to coordinated efforts including CCTV analysis, both suspects were apprehended, leading to the recovery of crucial evidence including the weapon and a stolen scooter. All victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Uncover Transgender Disguise of Illegal Migrants
Delhi Police Rescue Trafficked Teen from Jharkhand
Delhi Police Thwart Potential Gang War with Arrests
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested