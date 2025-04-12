Left Menu

Dramatic Police Standoff Ends in Arrests Over Alleged Cow Slaughter

Four men were apprehended in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a confrontation with police over suspected cow slaughter. The incident followed a routine vehicle check that turned violent, leading to retaliatory police firing. The suspects are believed to have committed the act in a local mango orchard.

  India

A dramatic police encounter resulted in the arrest of four men accused of cow slaughter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported Saturday. The confrontation began when officers stopped a suspicious vehicle during a routine check on Friday night.

As police approached, the car's occupants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from law enforcement. Two of the suspects were injured in the exchange, while one managed to flee under the darkness, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai.

The suspects, all residents of Meerut district, reportedly confessed to slaughtering a cow in a mango orchard on April 4. Police recovered firearms, ammunition, knives, and other tools from their vehicle. The captured individuals have been jailed, and efforts continue to locate the fugitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

