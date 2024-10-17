WeRide Inc: Steering Towards NASDAQ

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has received IPO materials from WeRide Inc, a pioneering autonomous vehicle firm, for its upcoming listing on NASDAQ. This development marks a strategic move for WeRide as it seeks to bolster its market footprint and allure global investment.

With the CSRC's receipt of these materials, WeRide builds momentum towards an international market venture, underscoring the growing global interest in autonomous technology and the potential for substantial market expansion.

This potential NASDAQ listing represents a significant milestone for WeRide, further positioning it as a key player in the burgeoning autonomous vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)