BSE Launches Premium Consumption Index Amid Evolving Consumer Landscape
BSE's Asia Index launches the BSE Premium Consumption Index, targeting investment in premium consumption driven by India's growing disposable incomes. The index, comprising top companies from the BSE 500 Index based on free-float market capitalization, is semi-annually reconstituted and quarterly rebalanced, providing new opportunities for investment strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Asia Index, a BSE subsidiary, unveiled the BSE Premium Consumption Index on Thursday, targeting investors eager to leverage India's premium consumption trends.
This new thematic index focuses on companies from the BSE 500 Index that are linked to premium spending through free-float market capitalization. It's designed to capture India's shift towards high-quality lifestyle and wellness products.
According to Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, the launch is timely, aligning with India's evolving consumer demands and providing a strategic edge for mutual funds and investment strategies.
