BSE Launches Premium Consumption Index Amid Evolving Consumer Landscape

Asia Index, a BSE subsidiary, unveiled the BSE Premium Consumption Index on Thursday, targeting investors eager to leverage India's premium consumption trends.

This new thematic index focuses on companies from the BSE 500 Index that are linked to premium spending through free-float market capitalization. It's designed to capture India's shift towards high-quality lifestyle and wellness products.

According to Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, the launch is timely, aligning with India's evolving consumer demands and providing a strategic edge for mutual funds and investment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)