Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Congress Fully Prepared for November Bypolls

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that Congress is well-prepared for the upcoming November bypolls in the state. He stressed the importance of impartiality from investigative agencies, referencing elections in 48 constituencies across 15 Indian states, including Karnataka, as declared by the Election Commission of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the Congress party is fully prepared to tackle the forthcoming state bypolls scheduled in November. The chief minister underscored that comprehensive preparations are in motion to ensure a robust performance.

Emphasizing the significance of impartiality, CM Siddaramaiah stated that central investigative bodies, such as the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department, must function without bias towards any political entity. This statement comes in the wake of the Election Commission's announcement of bypolls across 48 assembly seats nationwide.

The by-elections, slated for November 13, cut across 15 states, including significant seats in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Vote counting is set for November 23, with elections also occurring in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Recent electoral results from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were also noted in the political landscape.

