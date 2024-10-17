Justice Sought for Slain NCP Leader: Family Urges Action Amidst Political Tensions

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique, is fervently demanding justice for his late father, whose death earlier this month has shaken the family and local community. He insists that his father's demise should not serve any political ends or be in vain.

Taking to social media platform X, Zeeshan expressed his anguish and resolute call for justice, stating, "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is shattered, but his death must not be politicized and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" Earlier, Mumbai police issued a look-out circular for Shubham Lonkar, the prime suspect still at large.

The police have intensified their search effort after arresting four individuals linked to the crime while three suspects remain elusive. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing media on Wednesday, assured firm action and accountability for all those involved, emphasizing that no perpetrator would escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)