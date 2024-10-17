IMD Predicts Rainfall in Odisha Amid Low-Pressure Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an impending spell of rainfall in Odisha, scheduled for October 23-25. This prediction is attributed to a low-pressure area forming over the central Bay of Bengal. According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, an upper air cyclonic circulation is poised to emerge over the North Andaman Sea around October 20, further developing into a low-pressure system by October 22. This system is anticipated to move northwestward, potentially intensifying and bringing rainfall to Odisha in the coming days.

While addressing the possibility of a cyclone, Mohanty indicated that it remains too premature to issue any definitive predictions. The IMD is maintaining vigilant monitoring of the evolving weather system and will provide daily updates regarding its progression and associated forecasts. Concurrently, the IMD has disseminated a weather bulletin highlighting potential rainfall events in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region.

On Thursday, a depression situated over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal made landfall, impacting the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, near Chennai. Subsequently, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and persisted over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Coastal Tamil Nadu. The IMD has cautioned about potential heavy rainfall in isolated regions in Tamil Nadu over the coming days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, as the weather system moves west-northwestward and diminishes in intensity.

