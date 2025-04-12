Left Menu

Nagenthran Takes the Reins: BJP's Strategic Shift in Tamil Nadu

BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran was elected president of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, with aims to oust the ruling DMK by 2026. In collaboration with AIADMK, Nagenthran plans to continue the party's political strategy set by outgoing chief K Annamalai, signaling a new leadership era in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:09 IST

Nainar Nagenthran has been elected as the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, succeeding K Annamalai. At a recent party meeting, national BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Tarun Chugh confirmed Nagenthran's appointment, setting the stage for a new chapter in the state's politics.

In his inaugural address, Nagenthran emphasized a collaborative and strategic approach to leadership. Contrasting Annamalai's stormy style, he proposed a gentler, breeze-like method to strengthen the coalition with AIADMK and achieve victory over DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The change in leadership signals BJP's strategic recalibration to capture power. Nagenthran's journey reflects his transformation within the party, bolstered by training with RSS. Celebrating past leaders' contributions, he aims to focus on grassroots empowerment and fostering confidence among party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

