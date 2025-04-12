OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. Launches Ambitious Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu

In a significant development for industrial spaces, OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. has officially launched in Chennai, unveiling its inaugural project—a sprawling industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, Sriperumbudur. The launch event featured dignitaries including Mr. R. Velusamy from Mahindra & Mahindra through a video message.

The company, backed by the Sree Kailas Group, is set to offer tailored and sustainable infrastructure solutions targeting the manufacturing and logistics sector. With a clear focus on speed and compliance, OneAlpha aims to meet the evolving needs of industries in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The Oragadam park will be developed in two phases, ultimately spanning 1.2 million square feet. The facility aims to be a pivotal site for industries seeking customizable, ready-to-occupy spaces, underscored by OneAlpha's emphasis on rapid execution and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)