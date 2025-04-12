Left Menu

OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. Launches Ambitious Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu

OneAlpha Ventures Ltd., a new player in industrial infrastructure, has launched with a major project in Tamil Nadu's Oragadam region. Focused on rapid, sustainable solutions, this logistics park aims to serve the significant demand from the manufacturing sector, aligning with modern industrial needs and sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:57 IST
In a significant development for industrial spaces, OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. has officially launched in Chennai, unveiling its inaugural project—a sprawling industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, Sriperumbudur. The launch event featured dignitaries including Mr. R. Velusamy from Mahindra & Mahindra through a video message.

The company, backed by the Sree Kailas Group, is set to offer tailored and sustainable infrastructure solutions targeting the manufacturing and logistics sector. With a clear focus on speed and compliance, OneAlpha aims to meet the evolving needs of industries in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The Oragadam park will be developed in two phases, ultimately spanning 1.2 million square feet. The facility aims to be a pivotal site for industries seeking customizable, ready-to-occupy spaces, underscored by OneAlpha's emphasis on rapid execution and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

