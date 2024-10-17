Left Menu

Cracking Down on Bomb Threat Hoaxes: Civil Aviation Measures Intensify

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addresses recent hoax bomb threats to flights, emphasizing that these are isolated incidents, mainly involving minors. Collaborative efforts with airlines and security agencies are underway, with minors being prosecuted and social media platforms suspending accounts spreading false threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in hoax bomb threats affecting several airlines, including those from India, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reassured the public that significant measures are in place to tackle the issue. Naidu dismissed notions of a larger conspiracy, attributing the threats largely to minors and pranksters.

Emphasizing the severity of these actions, Naidu condemned attempts to disrupt aviation safety and underscored ongoing efforts with major airlines and security agencies to maintain security integrity. The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains vigilant, facilitating regular consultations.

Naidu convened a high-level committee comprising officials from key aviation and security bodies to address the threats. As investigations intensify, the Mumbai Police have already apprehended a minor involved in issuing threats, with further arrests expected. Meanwhile, social media platforms have suspended accounts linked to spreading false threats to avert public panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

