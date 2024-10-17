Cracking Down on Bomb Threat Hoaxes: Civil Aviation Measures Intensify

Amid a surge in hoax bomb threats affecting several airlines, including those from India, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reassured the public that significant measures are in place to tackle the issue. Naidu dismissed notions of a larger conspiracy, attributing the threats largely to minors and pranksters.

Emphasizing the severity of these actions, Naidu condemned attempts to disrupt aviation safety and underscored ongoing efforts with major airlines and security agencies to maintain security integrity. The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains vigilant, facilitating regular consultations.

Naidu convened a high-level committee comprising officials from key aviation and security bodies to address the threats. As investigations intensify, the Mumbai Police have already apprehended a minor involved in issuing threats, with further arrests expected. Meanwhile, social media platforms have suspended accounts linked to spreading false threats to avert public panic.

