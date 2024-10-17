Left Menu

Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor Set for Rs3,589.4 Crore Upgrade

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs3,589.4 crore to develop the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor into a four-lane highway. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and bolster economic growth in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting its regional impact.

17-10-2024
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant funding boost of Rs3,589.4 crore to upgrade the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor to a four-lane highway.

This ambitious project, officially approved by the Ministry, is designed to improve connectivity, cut down travel time, and enhance road safety in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to accelerate regional economic growth, a sentiment echoed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari for their support.

The state's Department of Public Relations noted that the project is a part of the broader Bundelkhand Vikas Path initiative, which will connect Bhopal with districts in Bundelkhand and extend to the Uttar Pradesh border. This decision promises to stimulate regional trade and business activities while easing traffic congestion. The project's total cost stands at Rs3,589.4 crore, underlining the government's commitment to societal and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

