Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor Set for Rs3,589.4 Crore Upgrade

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant funding boost of Rs3,589.4 crore to upgrade the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor to a four-lane highway.

This ambitious project, officially approved by the Ministry, is designed to improve connectivity, cut down travel time, and enhance road safety in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to accelerate regional economic growth, a sentiment echoed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari for their support.

The state's Department of Public Relations noted that the project is a part of the broader Bundelkhand Vikas Path initiative, which will connect Bhopal with districts in Bundelkhand and extend to the Uttar Pradesh border. This decision promises to stimulate regional trade and business activities while easing traffic congestion. The project's total cost stands at Rs3,589.4 crore, underlining the government's commitment to societal and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)