Back-to-Back Fires Spark Concerns in Madhya Pradesh

A blaze broke out at a warehouse in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Fire tenders swiftly arrived at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently ongoing.

Further information is pending. On a related note, a Sunday fire incident occurred on the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express train in Ujjain, another official confirmed.

No casualties have been reported in either event. Khemraj Meena, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway, Ratlam Division, informed that the train fire happened between Tarana and Tajpur. The fire brigade efficiently managed to control the blaze. He noted that there was smoke in the train's power car, but no train operations were affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)