Uttar Pradesh Police Action Sparks Political Clash Amid Bahraich Encounter

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu defended police actions following a controversial encounter in Bahraich, sparking political debate. Two accused, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, were shot in the leg while allegedly fleeing. The incident is being hailed as a success in maintaining law and order by some, while others call for scrutiny.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:58 IST
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a development that has intensified political confrontations, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu asserted on Thursday that police officers do not fire with lethal intent. His remarks came amidst the political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition following a police encounter in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident in question involved the police shooting suspects Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib in the leg as they reportedly tried to flee to Nepal. Bittu emphasized that criminals must be handled with the firmness displayed by the Yogi Adityanath administration.

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam defended the police actions, stating that the procedures adhered strictly to protocol with shots aimed only to incapacitate, underscoring a significant achievement for law enforcement. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh praised the operation, citing it as a crucial success in apprehending the accused. Among those arrested in the Bahraich violence, two sustained injuries, while three were detained without incident.

DGP Prashant Kumar assured the public that the situation is under control after the encounter, which resulted in the injuries and arrest of Sarfaraz and Talib. Additional suspects, Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal, are also in custody, with an ongoing search for other suspects.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla, explained the police were acting in self-defense against armed hostility, leading to the injuries. The encounter followed the tragic death of Ramgopal Mishra and injuries to others amid clashes during the Durga idol immersion event in Bahraich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

